A tropical wave in the Gulf is sending heavy showers and storms toward the upper Texas coastline. This wave still has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday. Either way, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll get numerous rounds of heavy rain, especially southwest of Houston.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our coastal counties until 7PM Thursday, and that watch may be extended and expanded into Friday. Travis says the low pressure circulation will likely move into the coast near Corpus Christi, putting the deepest flow of tropical moisture between Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.Houston will be on the edge of where the heaviest rains can fall, and 2-4" is likely southwest of Houston with isolated areas exceeding 8".Travis says the deep tropical moisture will shift away from us on Saturday, leading to dwindling rain chances through the weekend. Scattered afternoon downpours are still possible Saturday and to a lesser extent Sunday.Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a large, powerful hurricane with a devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track thru the Caribbean this weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Travis says about a week from now whatever is left of the circulation could enter the Gulf of Mexico, so we'll be keeping a close eye on that for you next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.