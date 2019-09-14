eye on the gulf

Tropical Wave in the Gulf to bring heavy rains next week, low chance of development

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Humberto. It is likely to send heavy rain across the Bahamas this weekend.
The official forecast now calls for it to curve away from Florida and develop into a hurricane far away from land. All tropical storm watches for Florida have been dropped.

Here near home, a huge area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is moving westward through the Gulf, and it will eventually spin some tropical moisture toward Texas. Collin Myers says this upper low could eventually transition into a tropical depression, but regardless of development, it should send heavy thunderstorms into southeast Texas Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

A few tropical waves over the Atlantic could develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms early next week. While their long range futures remain uncertain, earlier indications are they will curve away from the Gulf of Mexico. We'll keep an eye on them just in case. After Humberto, the next names on the list are Imelda and Jerry.

