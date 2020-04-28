Tropical wave in Gulf could bring flooding rains to Texas

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves toward Texas. The wave should move into the central Gulf Wednesday and into the northwestern Gulf by Thursday. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this wave Wednesday if necessary.
Regardless of development, we believe it will be a rainmaker for us Thursday night through the weekend. How much rain falls will depend on how organized it gets and where it eventually moves inland along the Texas coast. Right now we believe southeast Texas will be on the wetter "dirty" side of the storm, meaning we would get the moist tropical flow that brings the heaviest rains and roughest seas. At this time we are expecting 2-4" will be common with some spots picking up over 6". These rain total projections could increase greatly if the storm gains more organization.
If it develops into a tropical storm it would receive the name "Hanna".
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Due to a strong upper-level ridge now stationary over the southeast United States, the wave will primarily move west across the Gulf, eventually affecting the western Gulf Coast later this week into the weekend. Right now, anywhere from the Mexico border to the upper Texas coastline appear to be in play.
Gulf waters are very warm at 83-86 and the wind shear is on the lower side so development cannot be ruled out.
In the central Atlantic, a low east of the Windward Islands has become better organized Tuesday. Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development of this system
during the next few days. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a high chance of development over the next 48 hours (90%). This could intensify into a depression or storm in the next few days.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit