eye on the gulf

Tropical wave in Gulf could bring flooding rains to Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The chance for a tropical depression forming is now 80% and watches and warnings may be posted later today for Texas and Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves toward Texas. The wave should move into the central Gulf Wednesday and into the northwestern Gulf by Thursday. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this wave Wednesday if necessary.

Regardless of development, we believe it will be a rainmaker for us Thursday night through the weekend. How much rain falls will depend on how organized it gets and where it eventually moves inland along the Texas coast. Right now we believe southeast Texas will be on the wetter "dirty" side of the storm, meaning we would get the moist tropical flow that brings the heaviest rains and roughest seas. At this time we are expecting 2-4" will be common with some spots picking up over 6". These rain total projections could increase greatly if the storm gains more organization.

If it develops into a tropical storm it would receive the name "Hanna".

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

Due to a strong upper-level ridge now stationary over the southeast United States, the wave will primarily move west across the Gulf, eventually affecting the western Gulf Coast later this week into the weekend. Right now, anywhere from the Mexico border to the upper Texas coastline appear to be in play.

Gulf waters are very warm at 83-86 and the wind shear is on the lower side so development cannot be ruled out.
In the central Atlantic, a low east of the Windward Islands has become better organized Tuesday. Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development of this system
during the next few days. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a high chance of development over the next 48 hours (90%). This could intensify into a depression or storm in the next few days.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunder announces afternoon downpours are popping up
Chinese Consulate in Houston ordered to close
Ft. Bend Co. deputy charged in death of deputy constable
11-year-old shot in face expected to be OK, deputies say
Man gets 3 years in prison for punching and choking a dog
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
Trump's show of federal force sparking alarm in cities
Show More
China vows retaliation for Houston consulate closure
How a Houston-area tour helped heal US-China relations in 1979
Rubio calls Chinese Consulate in Houston 'massive spy center'
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Judge blocks state takeover of Houston's Harvey program
More TOP STORIES News