Tropical wave in the Gulf could bring downpours to Houston later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are keeping a close eye on a tropical wave that is currently impacting Cuba and the Florida Keys. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves toward Texas. The wave should move northwest into the southeastern Gulf by Tuesday and into the northwestern Gulf by Thursday. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this wave Tuesday afternoon if necessary.



At this time, regardless of development, we believe it will be a rainmaker for us Thursday night through Saturday. How much rain falls will depend on how organized it gets and where it eventually moves inland along the Texas coast. If it develops into a tropical storm it would receive the name "Gonzalo."

Due to a strong upper-level ridge now stationary over the southeast United States, the wave will primarily move west across the Gulf, eventually affecting the western Gulf Coast later this week into the weekend. Right now, anywhere from the Mexico border to the upper Texas coastline appear to be in play.

Gulf waters are very warm at 83-86 and the wind shear is on the lower side so development cannot be completely ruled out.

At the very least, we'll see moderate to heavy tropical showers and thunderstorms between Friday and Saturday. The timing will be fine-tuned as we get closer and uncertainty decreases. While there is an outside chance that this organizes into a Tropical Cyclone, most guidance today suggests that it won't.

Again, some details will change and, although this doesn't appear to be a huge flooding threat at the moment, that can always change with deep tropical moisture.

In the central Atlantic, a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands has become a little better organized Tuesday morning. Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally favorable for development of this system
during the next few days. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a medium chance of development over the next 5 days (60%).

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
