DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical wave emerges from Africa, Hector could threaten Hawaii

Meteorologist Travis Herzog gives you the latest tropical weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No tropical development is expected over the Atlantic over the next five days, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says he's monitoring two features of interest. The first is a large tropical wave coming out of Africa. Water temperatures are cooler than normal in the deep tropics, so this wave will not have a chance to develop until it gets over the warmer waters of the Caribbean.

The second feature is an upper level swirl of low pressure over Cuba moving toward Texas. This pocket of moisture will blow right into Texas Monday, continuing our chance for scattered downpours.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Hector could threaten Hawaii in about 7 days. It is rare for a hurricane to directly hit Hawaii, but it cannot yet be ruled out with Hector.

So far this season three named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.

