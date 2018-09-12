Just in from the @NHC_Atlantic: a “Tropical Depression is likely by Thursday” in the Gulf. (70%) now.



This will likely bring impacts to southeast and south Texas by Friday. Stay tuned, much can change.

MTF...

A tropical wave in the Gulf that now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday may give us additional heavy rain on Thursday.Street flooding will be possible again as more heavy showers move over our coastal counties and inland.It'll be hard to pin down who gets the highest rain totals until a low level center forms.Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a major hurricane with a devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Finally, Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.