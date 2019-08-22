Weather

Tropical wave brings soaking storms Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tropical wave now in the Gulf will turn north toward Texas and Louisiana Thursday. This area of disturbed weather is unlikely to develop, but it will bring us higher rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Thursdays looks to be very similar to Wednesday with less rain coverage and hot temps in the upper 90s. The deep tropical moisture will still be offshore, so the rain chance will only be 30%.

Rain chances will rise Friday into Saturday as the tropical moisture surges into southeast Texas and Louisiana. The tropical wave should remain disorganized, leading to widely scattered downpours both days, especially in our coastal counties. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-2" with some isolated spots getting over 3". Confidence is growing that the highest accumulations of rain will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. The deep moisture will move away from us Sunday, bringing rain chances back down to 30%.

The last week of August brings more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern could change Labor Day weekend as a cool front sliding down the Plains rolls into Texas and possibly all the way into Houston.



