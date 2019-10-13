eye on the gulf

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Melissa weakening, a few tropical waves to watch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool fronts this week should keep any tropical activity away from Texas.

Tropical Storm Melissa continues to weaken off the northeastern seaboard. This system will continue to bring minor to moderate coastal flooding along parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern coastal communities through Monday. Swells generated by Melissa are will also affect much of the U.S. east coast, portions of the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada. These swells will result in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Meanwhile, a large area of showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Baja California has a 50 percent chance for development. Regardless of development, some of the moisture from this system could get transported toward the Lone Star State early this week and could bring us our next best chance for rain and storms.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play



SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex
Officer shots woman inside her home after welfare check
Astros bats silenced by Yankees in Game 1 loss
Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice
Who knows more about their state, Astros or Yankees fans?
Man shot and killed trying to protect wife in SW Houston robbery
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
Show More
NICU babies support the Houston Astros for ALCS Game 1
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Here's what the Astros will be paying some players in 2020
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Astros fans turn side hustle into thriving t-shirt biz
More TOP STORIES News