Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Melissa weakening, a few tropical waves to watch.

Tropical Storm Melissa continues to weaken off the northeastern seaboard. This system will continue to bring minor to moderate coastal flooding along parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern coastal communities through Monday. Swells generated by Melissa are will also affect much of the U.S. east coast, portions of the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada. These swells will result in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Meanwhile, a large area of showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Baja California has a 50 percent chance for development. Regardless of development, some of the moisture from this system could get transported toward the Lone Star State early this week and could bring us our next best chance for rain and storms.
