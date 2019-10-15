Tropical Update: Tropical Depression fifteen forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure over parts of Central America producing showers and thunderstorms. This disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains during the next couple of
days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially for the mountain area. By late Wednesday, the disturbance is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche and gradually turn northward. Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for some development towards the end of the week when the system is located over the western Gulf of Mexico. Development odds at 30 percent during the next five days.
Computer models indicate the deepest moisture from this system could stay offshore and push eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of a strong front that arrives across southeast Texas on Monday.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit