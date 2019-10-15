eye on the gulf

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression 15 forms in the Atlantic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression has formed in the eastern Atlantic. Slight strengthening is possible today as it nears the Cabo Verde islands. The system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Nestor later today before becoming a remanant low by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure over parts of Central America producing showers and thunderstorms. This disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains during the next couple of
days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially for the mountain area. By late Wednesday, the disturbance is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche and gradually turn northward. Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for some development towards the end of the week when the system is located over the western Gulf of Mexico. Development odds at 30 percent during the next five days.

Computer models indicate the deepest moisture from this system could stay offshore and push eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of a strong front that arrives across southeast Texas on Monday.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play



SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landscaper accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
Deputy accused of touching woman in hot tub then assaulting her
Former justice of the peace charged after allegedly slapping Yankees fan
Astros out to early lead in Game 3 as ALCS shifts to NY
Parents of twins offer Josh Reddick hilarious and real advice
Mattress Mack shows off iconic Houston sports memorabilia
Firefighter hit and killed by off-duty firefighter honored
Show More
Kids declare day of celebration, as acting city council
Family of woman killed in botched raid says HPD is 'uncooperative'
Video of how Panera prepares mac and cheese goes viral
Hunter Biden denies doing anything wrong in Ukraine, China
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
More TOP STORIES News