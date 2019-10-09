eye on the gulf

Tropical Update: The Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet during the next 5 days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool fronts this week should keep any tropical activity away from Texas.

The Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean are quiet and do not have any organized systems. We are monitoring a few areas of disturbed weather over the Atlantic basin which have the potential for development during the next five days.

Regardless of development, the system along the east coast will be capable of producing strong winds, coastal flooding and rough surf.

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

