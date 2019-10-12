Tropical Update: Subtropical Storm Melissa forms, a few tropical waves to watch.

Subtropical Storm Melissa forms off the northeastern seaboard. This system will continue to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf to portions of the northeastern U.S. coasts through tomorrow.
Meanwhile, a large area of showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Baja California has a 90 percent chance for development. Regardless of development, some of the moisture from this system could get transported toward the Lone Star State early next week and could bring us our next best chance for rain and storms.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit