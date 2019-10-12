eye on the gulf

Tropical Update: Subtropical Storm Melissa forms, a few tropical waves to watch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool fronts this week should keep any tropical activity away from Texas.

Subtropical Storm Melissa forms off the northeastern seaboard. This system will continue to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf to portions of the northeastern U.S. coasts through tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a large area of showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Baja California has a 90 percent chance for development. Regardless of development, some of the moisture from this system could get transported toward the Lone Star State early next week and could bring us our next best chance for rain and storms.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

