Tropical Update: Potential development in the southern Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a tropical system in the southern Gulf of Mexico as having a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.This disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains during the next couple of days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially for the mountain areas of Mexico. The disturbance is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche and gradually turn northward into the southern Gulf of Mexico where environmental conditions could become a more favorable for a tropical or suptropical storm to form.Computer models indicate the deepest moisture from this system should stay offshore and push eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi. Direct impacts to Texas are unlikely.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app