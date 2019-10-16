eye on the gulf

Tropical Update: Potential development in the southern Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a tropical system in the southern Gulf of Mexico as having a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.

This disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains during the next couple of days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially for the mountain areas of Mexico. The disturbance is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche and gradually turn northward into the southern Gulf of Mexico where environmental conditions could become a more favorable for a tropical or suptropical storm to form.

Computer models indicate the deepest moisture from this system should stay offshore and push eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi. Direct impacts to Texas are unlikely.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play



SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
4 Houston teens shot within 6 days span
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
ABC13's Morning News
Why possible Game 4 rainout could benefit the Astros
Show More
FREE DONUTS: Astros offering yummy treat at Shipley's today
Utility pole moved from center of sidewalk after resident turns to Ted
Astros star gives fans a look at his 5-story Houston home
Man hit by lightning in Spring reunites with his rescuers
Teacher wears 'Columbus was a murderer' sweatshirt at school
More TOP STORIES News