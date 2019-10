EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Collin says the fronts on pace for us next week should keep activity away from us. The Gulf and Caribbean have no organized systems. The central Atlantic is active, but those areas will not affect land.A cold front coming to Houston should block anything from reaching Texas.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app