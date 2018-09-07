EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL UPDATE: Florence could threaten East Coast, Helene and Isaac likely to form

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is keeping a close eye on storms that have the potential to form.

Peak hurricane season is living up to its reputation this September. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are currently four things to monitor in the tropics, including a disturbance moving into the Gulf early next week.

It's looking more likely that Florence could make a direct hit along the East Coast about a week from now, possibly as a major hurricane. Wind shear has weakened Florence back into a tropical storm, but as Travis explained yesterday, that means the storm is now moving westward toward the United States. Florence is currently no threat to the Gulf, but odds are increasing that it will eventually make landfall along the East Coast. It's still too soon to know exactly where that would occur this many days out, and Travis adds it's still possible the storm curves away from land after getting dangerously close. Anyone with interests along the East coast needs to monitor the forecast carefully throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, both Helene and Isaac are likely to form in the central and eastern Atlantic. Travis says the tropical wave that's farther from Africa will move into the Caribbean next week and could eventually find its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

But before that ever happens, there's another disturbance entering the Gulf that needs to be monitored for tropical development. A large mass of tropical moisture now in the southwest Caribbean sea will lift into the Gulf early next week and head toward Texas. Travis says it will need to be monitored for potential development, but regardless of development, heavy downpours are looking more likely for coastal regions of Texas as next weekend approaches.

We are in peak hurricane season, so continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.
