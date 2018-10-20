EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storms Vicente and Willa could drench Texas next week

Tropical Storms Vicente and Willa in the Pacific could push rain toward Texas

Tropical Storm Vicente and Willa have formed off the west coast of Mexico in the eastern Pacific.

Those storms are expected to curve back east towards Mexico which means we'll need to watch the moisture from those systems closely all next week.

Our latest computer models forecast the moisture to move into Texas and produce potentially heavy rain. The moisture may combine forces with a cold front, potentially dumping several inches of rain over rivers that are already swollen in the Lone Star State.

Right now, the window for unsettled weather will open on Monday and close on Thursday. Wednesday is still the most likely day for widespread rains to occur across our part of Texas.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters, pushing storms away from us.
