eye on the gulf

Keeping an eye on a few tropical systems in the Atlantic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imelda has moved out, and we are now watching multiple tropical systems as they spin through the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Karen is forecasted to move north towards Puerto Rico as a tropical depression but could strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday. Karen is expected to continue to head north towards Bermuda through the rest of the week. We will continue to keep a close eye on Karen because there is a chance that the storm will head west. It is something we will monitor but it is too early to get a longer track for this storm.

Tropical Storm Jerry should continue moving northeast through the Atlantic heading out further into the ocean.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is still very close to the coast of Africa but is expected to move westward as we head throughout the week. It looks like Lorenzo could take a jog to the northwest while still well off into the Atlantic.

Lastly, we have a tropical disturbance in the Gulf near the Yucatan Peninsula. This disturbance only has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. It does look like this system will move west into Mexico.

EYE ON THE GULF
