Tropical Storm Zeta forms, heads towards the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday morning.Zeta currently has 40 mph maximum sustained winds and a central pressure of 1005mb.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for western Cuba, and a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.Continued strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours.The official NHC forecast calls for Zeta to be a hurricane by Tuesday morning, maintaining hurricane strength Tuesday evening while moving in to the Gulf.With high wind shear in the Gulf and cooler waters from the recent fronts, this system will most likely drop back down to tropical storm status before making landfall along the central Gulf coast midweek.The cone of uncertainty has a projected landfall between Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.While we watch Zeta in the Gulf, Hurricane Epsilon continues to move northeast off the eastern seaboard and away from the United States.Large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.