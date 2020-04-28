eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Zeta forms, heads towards the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday morning.

Zeta currently has 40 mph maximum sustained winds and a central pressure of 1005mb.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for western Cuba, and a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

Continued strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours.

The official NHC forecast calls for Zeta to be a hurricane by Tuesday morning, maintaining hurricane strength Tuesday evening while moving in to the Gulf.

With high wind shear in the Gulf and cooler waters from the recent fronts, this system will most likely drop back down to tropical storm status before making landfall along the central Gulf coast midweek.

The cone of uncertainty has a projected landfall between Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.

While we watch Zeta in the Gulf, Hurricane Epsilon continues to move northeast off the eastern seaboard and away from the United States.

Large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.

Check back with ABC13 online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Yes, there's another Gulf storm, and people might be exhausted
Hwy 288 reopens after Beta turns it into lake
METRO resumes service for bus, METRORail, and Park & Ride
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old dies from gun wound while celebrating birthday
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Singer Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78
HPD officers rescue residents from apartment fire
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. leads voters to the polls
Popular LGBT rights advocate honored on day dedicated to her
MTV celebrates Vote Early Day at Discovery Green
Show More
Houston's Top Pumpkin Patches
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
'Mom code' keeps Utah COVID numbers artificially low
Houston's Nigerian community joins #EndSARS movement
Man killed in Gulf Freeway crash that left car annihilated
More TOP STORIES News