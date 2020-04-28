eye on the gulf

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Warnings issued for eastern Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cristobal continues its northerly trek across the Gulf of Mexico towards Louisiana. Minimal impacts are expected in Texas.

As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Cristobal has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving north at 12 mph. It is now centered north of the Yucatan Peninsula over the warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico or about 345 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line.



Storm surge warnings cover parts of the Louisiana coastline as well.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.

The two storms have combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.

The Hurricane Center's projected track shows the storm reaching the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday evening, and it said Cristobal could bring heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.

The forecast cone is shrinking as confidence is growing in a Central Louisiana landfall, all of coastal Texas is now out of the cone. The forecast is for the storm to be a 60 mph tropical storm as it nears the Gulf coast. If the forecast timing of the storm is right, it'll make landfall along the south central Louisiana coast Sunday night.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iconic TSU debate coach Dr. Freeman dies at age 100
Shots fired in direction of HPD substation
Teenager shot, killed in gated community in NW Harris Co
Official: Trump demanded 10K troops in Washington on Monday
Woman killed trying to cross West Loop after Uber drop-off
HPD adds family privacy to growing list keeping video private
Stray storms with heat over the next several days
Show More
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
Unidentified body found in pond, HCSO report
UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement
Families of shooting victims decline body camera video release
Family thanks HPD officer after daughter asks tough question
More TOP STORIES News