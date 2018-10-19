EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Vicente and another storm could drench Texas next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Two tropical weather systems in the Pacific could bring more flooding rains and add more water to already swollen rivers.

Tropical Storm Vicente formed in the Pacific Ocean on Friday afternoon, bringing with it the threat of flooding rains in Texas next week.

The Gulf and Atlantic are quiet now, but we still need to keep an eye on the tropics. Meteorologist Travis Herzog said this is the time of year when storms in the Pacific can curve toward Texas, leading to widespread rains and flash-flooding in Texas.

Moisture from Vicente and another tropical system will likely get scooped up by strong jet stream winds and blown toward Texas next week.

All this moisture will combine forces with a cold front, potentially dumping several inches of rain over rivers that are already swollen in the Lone Star State.

Right now, the window for unsettled weather will open on Monday and close on Thursday. Wednesday is still the most likely day for widespread rains to occur across Texas.

While hurricane season runs until the end of November, the Texas hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the strong cold fronts cool off the Gulf waters and push storms away from us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & worldtropical weather
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
HURRICANE MICHAEL: Death toll rises to 11 from monster storm
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
The difference between weather watches and warnings
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
Saturday Cold front and more rain chances
WET AND WILD: Warm winter predicted for much of the U.S.
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
1 dead and another missing amid flooding in Llano County
More Weather
Top Stories
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
ASTROS LOVEFEST: Team thanks the fans for incredible season
Woman who dropped off child says it wasn't her fault
Astros' wives and girlfriends weighing in on ALCS loss
8 Astros players that can become free agents this offseason
HPD officer among 5 charged with illegal gambling in Chinatown
Vince Vaughn pleads not guilty to DUI related charges
Show More
Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed 2
Mom dunks 5-month-old's head in water then posts on Facebook
Obituary for woman with opioid addiction inspires $11,000 in donations
Deputy punches drunk man repeatedly during arrest
Robert De Niro, Tilman Fertitta christen Nobu at Houston bash
More News