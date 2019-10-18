eye on the gulf

Tropical Update: Potential development in the southern Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico as having a 90 percent chance of developing into Nestor over the next 24 hours.

Conditions will become favorable for further development and a tropical or suptropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the system moves northeast over the western Gulf of Mexico.

Computer models indicate the deepest moisture from this system should stay offshore and push eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi Friday and Saturday. No impacts are expected to Texas. Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

