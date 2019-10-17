Tropical Update: Potential development in the southern Gulf of Mexico

Conditions will become favorable for further development and a tropical or suptropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the system moves northeast over the western Gulf of Mexico.
Computer models indicate the deepest moisture from this system should stay offshore and push eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi Friday and Saturday. No impacts are expected to Texas.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit