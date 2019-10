Tropical Update: Potential development in the southern Gulf of Mexico

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico as having a 80 percent chance of development over the next 24 hours.Conditions will become favorable for further development and a tropical or suptropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the system moves northeast over the western Gulf of Mexico.Computer models indicate the deepest moisture from this system should stay offshore and push eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi Friday and Saturday. No impacts are expected to Texas.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app