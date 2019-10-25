eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Olga forms in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas -- Forecasters say Tropical Storm Olga has formed in the Gulf of Mexico while Tropical Storm Pablo has formed in the northeast Atlantic.

On Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to soon merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low with gale force winds.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph) and was centered about 260 miles (418 kilometers) south of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It's moving north-northeast at 18 mph (29 kph).

Forecasters expect the storm's center to move over the northern Gulf coast late Friday or early Saturday.

No coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings are currently in effect.

Officials say Tropical Storm Pablo is a small storm that is moving east-southeast. There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

