eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Nestor to make landfall today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Nestor has officially formed in the Gulf. Nestor is moving northeast at 22 mph towards the Florida panhandle. Storm surge up to 5 feet and tropical storm force winds are expected across parts of the Florida Gulf Coast later today. Impacts will also be felt in parts of Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

No impacts are expected to Texas. Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

