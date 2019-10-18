eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Nestor has officially formed in the Gulf. Nestor is moving northeast at 22 mph towards the Florida panhandle. Storm surge up to 5 feet and tropical storm force winds are expected across parts of the Florida Gulf Coast later today. Impacts will also be felt in parts of Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

No impacts are expected to Texas. Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play



SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
$25K reward offered in murder of young Fort Bend father
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
Weekend traffic closures centered on IH-610 Loop
Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke
Dave Chappelle to perform 3 surprise shows this weekend
Show More
Deadly wreck blocked Beltway 8 near IAH for hours
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
El Chapo's son released from capture as violence erupts
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
More TOP STORIES News