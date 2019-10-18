Tropical Storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Nestor has officially formed in the Gulf. Nestor is moving northeast at 22 mph towards the Florida panhandle. Storm surge up to 5 feet and tropical storm force winds are expected across parts of the Florida Gulf Coast later today. Impacts will also be felt in parts of Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.
No impacts are expected to Texas. Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app
!DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:Available in the App StoreGet it on Google PlaySEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.