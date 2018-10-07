EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Michael could strengthen into hurricane

EMBED </>More Videos

We continue to monitor Tropical Depression 14 entering the Southern Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Michael formed Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist Collin Myers says there's currently no specific threat to Texas, but those traveling on a Caribbean cruise or elsewhere in the Gulf states should pay close attention to the weather over the next week.

A strong trough over the western United States this weekend should draw the disturbance into the Gulf by Monday. If low pressure becomes better defined, it will travel over warm water with low wind shear, giving it an opportunity to strengthen. Once we see where a low level circulation develops, then we'll have a better idea of where it will go.

Travis says until strong fall cool fronts start pushing into the Gulf and protecting Texas from potential storms, we will need to continue monitoring the tropics longer than we normally do.

There's also a hurricane named Sergio in the Pacific that is going to take an unusual right turn toward the United States. Travis says this could help break up the summer pattern and eventually deliver some cool, fall fresh air into Houston about 10 days from now.

Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
The difference between weather watches and warnings
Florida, Mississippi prepare for arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
Few showers possible late Sunday afternoon when tailgating starts
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
More Weather
Top Stories
Limo crash in upstate New York leaves 20 people dead
Woman beaten to death with baseball bat, police say
Homeless woman struck and killed during police chase
State bragging rights are on the line for the Texans
1 dead at second scene connected to restaurant shootout
Texans vs. Cowboys: A look at the football rivalry
Few showers possible late Sunday afternoon when tailgating starts
Bregman, Gonzalez power Astros to Game 2 win, lead series 2-0
Show More
Two cool fronts headed our way next week
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
TEXANS IN 60: Texans fans can still purchase last minute tickets
Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
More News