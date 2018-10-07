Tropical Storm Michael was named Sunday afternoon.There's currently no specific threat to Texas, but those traveling to the eastern Gulf states should pay close attention to the weather over the next week.We now have strong agreement between our computer models that Michael is going to move towards the Florida panhandle. Right now it's forecast to landfall as a category 2 hurricane but it may make it to major hurricane status if conditions in the Gulf are right. After it makes landfall, its heavy rain and moisture is expected to move towards the Carolinas, an area devastated by Florence just a couple of weeks ago.There's also a hurricane named Sergio in the Pacific that is going to take an unusual right turn toward the United States. We'll need to keep a close eye on where that moisture tracks after landfall but we have plenty of time to watch it.