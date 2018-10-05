We continue to monitor a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives this low a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Michael in the next 5 days.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's currently no specific threat to Texas, but those traveling on a Caribbean cruise or elsewhere in the Gulf states should pay close attention to the weather over the next week.A strong trough over the western United States this weekend should draw the disturbance into the Gulf by Monday. If low pressure becomes better defined, it will travel over warm water with low wind shear, giving it an opportunity to strengthen. Once we see where a low level circulation develops, then we'll have a better idea of where it will go.Travis says until strong fall cool fronts start pushing into the Gulf and protecting Texas from potential storms, we will need to continue monitoring the tropics longer than we normally do.There's also a hurricane named Sergio in the Pacific that is going to take an unusual right turn toward the United States. Travis says this could help break up the summer pattern and eventually deliver some cool, fall fresh air into Houston about 10 days from now.Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.