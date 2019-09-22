eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI, Florida -- The 11th named storm of the hurricane season has developed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday near the Windward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph at the time.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as of Sunday morning, suggesting tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 12 hours.

A tropical storm watch was also issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

By midday Sunday, Karen was moving toward the west-northwest around 13 mph, and a northwest turn was expected Monday.

The storm is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

