Tropical Storm Isaias moves towards the East Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move north towards the east coast. Isaias currently has 70 mph sustained winds making it a strong tropical storm, but it may intensify into a category 1 hurricane before moving inland near the Carolinas. Parts of South Carolina and North Carolina are under a hurricane warning. Once Isaias makes it onto land, it should weaken back down to a tropical storm. It should continue to move north/northwest along the east coast through the week.

We also have a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 60% chance of development over the next five days. This disturbance is expected to move northwest through the Atlantic (should stay east of the Bahamas).

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

