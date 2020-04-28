Tropical Storm Isaias moves towards the East Coast

We also have a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 60% chance of development over the next five days. This disturbance is expected to move northwest through the Atlantic (should stay east of the Bahamas).
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard cutout of Travis Herzog near the entrance.
