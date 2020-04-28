Tropical Storm Isaias has formed near Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Warnings are already in effect for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and most of the Dominican Republic. Many of the Bahama Islands are also under a warning.
The National Hurricane Center has this system generally moving towards Florida as we head into the weekend and next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty involved with this track. A Texas impact is not anticipated but we will continue watch it closely.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
