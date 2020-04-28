eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed near Puerto Rico

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Isaias formed near Puerto Rico late Wednesday evening. The storm could hit Florida this weekend, most likely as a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings are already in effect for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and most of the Dominican Republic. Many of the Bahama Islands are also under a warning.

The National Hurricane Center has this system generally moving towards Florida as we head into the weekend and next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty involved with this track. A Texas impact is not anticipated but we will continue watch it closely.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
