Tropical Storm Imelda threatens to dump intense rains with potential flooding

The main threat from the storm will be extremely heavy rain leading to extensive street flooding, and possibly creek and bayou flooding if it lasts into Thursday.
The latest forecast calls for 4-10" of rain with isolated spots over 15". The first wave of heavy rain may impact Houston just in time for the Wednesday morning rush hour. Several more waves of rain could hit the area before the storm finally lifts north late Thursday.
🔈Sound on.. we’ve moved on to Galveston where the rain is really coming down. Big waves on the Gulf, too, as TS Imelda makes landfall in Texas. I’m live starting at 4. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/iViHv6eeGO— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) September 17, 2019
Please pay close attention to the forecast this week. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.
Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to bring heavy rain to the area today through Thursday which could lead to flash flooding.— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) September 17, 2019
**Galveston ISD has canceled school for Wednesday. For a list of closings, check out https://t.co/rnTLXTSB3E#TXWX #ABC13 #Galveston pic.twitter.com/7nAQtgsLFL
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
