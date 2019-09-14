eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Humberto forms over the Bahamas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts for Tropical Storm Humberto. It is likely to send heavy rain across the Bahamas this weekend.

The official forecast now calls for it to curve away from Florida and develop into a hurricane far away from land. All tropical storm watches for Florida have been dropped.

A huge area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is moving westward through the Gulf, and it will eventually spin some tropical moisture toward Texas. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this upper low could eventually transition into a tropical depression, but regardless of development, it should send heavy thunderstorms into southeast Texas Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

A few tropical waves over the Atlantic could develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms early next week. While their long range futures remain uncertain, earlier indications are they will curve away from the Gulf of Mexico. We'll keep an eye on them just in case. After Humberto, the next names on the list are Imelda and Jerry.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

