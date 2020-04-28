Tropical Storm Hanna expected to become hurricane by landfall

Max winds are currently at 65mph, putting it at Tropical Storm strength. Over the next 24 hours those max winds are expected to strengthen to over 75mph. The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended southward from High Island all the way to the Rio Grande. Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern parts of the coast. Additionally, a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for our coastline from Sargent southward past Corpus Christi. And a Coastal Flood Warning cover the rest of our coast including Harris and Galveston county around Galveston Bay.
The center of the forecast cone continues to shift southward, and is now aimed more toward Corpus Christi than Matagorda Bay. That will spare us from the worst wind impacts, but we will still get numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday.
Southeast Texas will be on the wetter "dirty" side of the storm, meaning we will get the moist tropical flow that brings the heaviest rains and roughest seas. We still expect 2-5" will be common south of I-10 with some spots picking up over 6". North of I-10 we expect 1-2" of rain. If any persistent heavy "feeder" bands of rain set up over southeast Texas, then we could see significantly higher accumulations.
We're also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Gonzalo, but we are not concerned about any impacts here in Texas at this time. Gonzalo should struggle to maintain it's strength as it moves in to the Caribbean.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After