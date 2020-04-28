Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are monitoring two areas of disturbed weather over the Caribbean Sea, including Tropical Storm Gamma that formed Friday.Gamma in the northwestern Caribbean is expected to move slowly west-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Those warnings do include Cancun and Cozumel and the storm will affect those areas this weekend 4 to 8 inches of rain. A few places could get over 10".At this time, a Texas landfall is not anticipated but we will continue to watch it closely.Another tropical wave approaching the central Caribbean also has a chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm once it gets into the western Caribbean. The formation odds over the next five days are moderate (40%), but they will likely increase as we go forward in time. After Gamma comes the Greek letter Delta. One other area of potential development in the Atlantic has a 10% chance of development.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.