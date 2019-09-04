eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Fernand will make landfall later today in northeastern Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Fernand will make landfall later today along the northeastern coast of Mexico. We should see minimal impacts, if any at all, here in southeast Texas. The tropical moisture will stay south of our area keeping us hot and dry.

Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane as it moves away from the Bahamas and batters the northeastern coast of Florida. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 105 mph. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the northeastern Florida coastline. Storm Surge Watches and Warnings are in effect from Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Poquoson, Virgina. The latest National Hurricane Center track takes the center of the storm just off the coast of Florida, but it is still possible it could make landfall near the Carolinas later this week. Either way, this hurricane will bring significant impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas and preparations must continue ahead of this powerful hurricane.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the Atlantic but it is no threat to land.

