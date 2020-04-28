Tropical Storm Fay Eyes Northeast

This is the sixth named storm of the 2020 season, and the earliest we've ever seen our 6th named storm (and about 2 months earlier than we usually do).
This storm will have no impact in SE Texas, and there are no other immediate threats in the Gulf.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
