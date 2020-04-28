eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Fay Eyes Northeast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Fay is fading over New York, though 1 to 2 inches of rain is still expected in that region today. Maximum sustained winds with Fay are currently 35 mph.

This is the sixth named storm of the 2020 season, and the earliest we've ever seen our 6th named storm (and about 2 months earlier than we usually do).

This storm will have no impact in SE Texas, and there are no other immediate threats in the Gulf.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
