eye on the gulf

Eta expected to move back into the Caribbean Sea Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eta is now a Tropical Depression over Honduras in Central America where it continues to dump heavy rain.

The circulation is expected to move northward and emerge back over the Caribbean Sea Friday. Once there it could intensify back into a tropical storm as it nears Cuba late Saturday. South Florida may experience impacts from Eta as early as Sunday, and it possible Eta could get into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

At this time we believe that even if Eta does get into the Gulf it will be steered away from Texas by the upper-level winds blowing a cold front through Houston on Tuesday. We'll keep you posted.



Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.


Check back with ABC13 online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.


RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Yes, there's another Gulf storm, and people might be exhausted
Hwy 288 reopens after Beta turns it into lake
METRO resumes service for bus, METRORail, and Park & Ride
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Election 2020: Find all of your local voting results
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Houston-area school districts take part in rapid testing program
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
Houstonians protest against efforts to stop vote counts
Show More
Why Texas stayed red in the 2020 presidential election
What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Will there be a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas?
Democrats fell short again of flipping Texas on Election Day
More TOP STORIES News