Eta expected to move back into the Caribbean Sea Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eta is now a Tropical Depression over Honduras in Central America where it continues to dump heavy rain.The circulation is expected to move northward and emerge back over the Caribbean Sea Friday. Once there it could intensify back into a tropical storm as it nears Cuba late Saturday. South Florida may experience impacts from Eta as early as Sunday, and it possible Eta could get into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.At this time we believe that even if Eta does get into the Gulf it will be steered away from Texas by the upper-level winds blowing a cold front through Houston on Tuesday. We'll keep you posted.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.Check back with ABC13 online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.