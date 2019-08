Tropical Storm Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Florida

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a direct hit on Wednesday, as Collin says it made a last-minute shift in its path and could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to Florida by Labor Day.The storm is expected to near Florida this weekend and could shift west or northeast, a lot is still yet to be determined.We'll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico more closely late next week, as activity could pick up in the north-central or northeastern Gulf. We could see increased rain chances associated with this late next week Collin says.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app