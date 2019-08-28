eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Dorian could hit Florida as Category 3 hurricane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Dorian is close to hurricane strength as of the 11am update. It'll affect Puerto Rico today with wind and heavy rain. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico.

The storm is now forecast to be a major category 3 storm as it crosses Florida this weekend. At this time, we see no evidence of direct impacts on southeast Texas.

We'll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico more closely late next week, as a (most likely) non-tropical area of low pressure approaches from the east. Our chances for heavy rain may go up then.

