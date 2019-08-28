eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Florida

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a direct hit on Wednesday, as Collin says it made a last-minute shift in its path and could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to Florida by Labor Day.

The storm is expected to near Florida this weekend and could shift west or northeast, a lot is still yet to be determined.

We'll have to watch the Gulf of Mexico more closely late next week, as activity could pick up in the north-central or northeastern Gulf. We could see increased rain chances associated with this late next week Collin says.

How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

