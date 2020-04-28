eye on the gulf

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cristobal officially made landfall today in Southeast Louisiana just after 5:00pm central. Some of the greatest impacts from the storm have actually been felt in Florida, as the large but asymmetric storm has had the worst of it's storms well east of the center of circulation. The impact in Texas will remain minimal, with the primary change being a westerly wind-shift that will lead to a 100 degree or greater Heat Index on Monday and Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line.

Storm surge warnings cover parts of the Louisiana coastline as well.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America.

The two storms have combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transportation for guests to George Floyd public viewing available
Former VP Joe Biden to offer Floyd family in-person condolences
George Floyd will be buried next to his mother
Shots fired in direction of HPD substation
What you need to know about Monday's George Floyd public viewing
June 7, 1998: James Byrd Jr. murder in Jasper, Texas
Spurs' Gregg Popovich: 'Embarrassed as a white person'
Show More
'Go home Jacob': Minneapolis mayor booed out of protest | VIDEO
Teenager shot, killed in gated community in NW Harris Co
Stray storms, lots of heat
Official: Trump demanded 10K troops in Washington on Monday
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
More TOP STORIES News