TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Mexico, likely headed to northern Gulf this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of the 1 a.m. update: Tropical Storm Cristobal is packing winds of 40 mph and it's nearly stationary over southern Mexico. The latest track has the center of the storm turning back to the north toward the Bay of Campeche Thursday night. The center is forecast to move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

The left side of the cone does include a portion of the upper Texas coast so this is a storm we need to keep a close eye on. The forecast is for the storm to be a 65 mph tropical storm as it nears the Gulf coast late Sunday.

Early tracks of the storm are still uncertain. Heavy rainfall up to 15 inches is expected to fall over southern Mexico during the next several days. Serious flooding and mud slides are possible there. We will need to closely monitor this one into and through the weekend.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.


During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

