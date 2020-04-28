TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Mexico, likely headed to northern Gulf this weekend

The left side of the cone does include a portion of the upper Texas coast so this is a storm we need to keep a close eye on. The forecast is for the storm to be a 65 mph tropical storm as it nears the Gulf coast late Sunday.
Early tracks of the storm are still uncertain. Heavy rainfall up to 15 inches is expected to fall over southern Mexico during the next several days. Serious flooding and mud slides are possible there. We will need to closely monitor this one into and through the weekend.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
