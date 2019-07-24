Tropical Storm Claudette brought record breaking rain to the area

However, there was one storm that hit 40 years ago that didn't even rank as a hurricane, and still brought a record-breaking deluge to our area.
Tropical Storm Claudette dropped a mind-boggling 43 inches of rain in just 24 hours over Alvin, Texas on July 24 and 25, 1979.
This still stands as a world record for the most rain in 24 hours over flat land.
Not even Hurricane Harvey could top that rainfall production in one day. Harvey's highest 24-hour rainfall was 25.6 inches.
Damages from Claudette were estimated at $750 million.
Clear Creek was a mile wide in some spots. Over a third of Alvin was evacuated.
