Tropical Storm Claudette brought record breaking rain to the area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5413989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tropical Storm Claudette dropped 43 inches of rain in one day, that's even more than Harvey.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3549505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to do before, during and after a storm

HOUSTON, Texas -- Most people remember the biggest storms that have the greater Houston area, such as Harvey, Ike, Allison and Alicia.However, there was one storm that hit 40 years ago that didn't even rank as a hurricane, and still brought a record-breaking deluge to our area.Tropical Storm Claudette dropped a mind-boggling 43 inches of rain in just 24 hours over Alvin, Texas on July 24 and 25, 1979.This still stands as a world record for the most rain in 24 hours over flat land.Not even Hurricane Harvey could top that rainfall production in one day. Harvey's highest 24-hour rainfall was 25.6 inches.Damages from Claudette were estimated at $750 million.Clear Creek was a mile wide in some spots. Over a third of Alvin was evacuated.