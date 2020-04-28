Beta makes it's turn west, Tropical Storm Warning Issued

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta is moving slowly to the northwest with maximum sustained winds of 60mph.Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for our entire coastline.A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Port Aransas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.Beta poses a heavy rain threat to southeast Texas. Beta's exact path is uncertain, but coastal flooding from storm surge and inland flooding from heavy rain is looking increasingly likely. The strongest winds should hold off from making it to our coast until Tuesday or Wednesday but we'll get the rain and coastal flooding as early as Sunday, and winds will be noticeably gustier as well, especially along our coastal communities.The current forecast track continues to drift Beta a bit farther north, then the storm will be pushed west by high pressure building in. As the storm approaches the Texas coastline to our south it will gradually turn more northeasterly, lifting towards SE Texas. We're not yet certain if the storm will be inland or still over the water as it parallels the Texas coast and makes it's move towards SE Texas.There is an increasing risk of heavy rainfall and flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast Sunday through at least the middle of next week, as Beta is forecast to move slowly toward and along, or offshore of the coast through that time.Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy continues to spin over the Atlantic. It's no threat to the Gulf, but Teddy could impact Bermuda and then either the New England states and/or the Canadian maritime region along the eastern seaboard.Wilfred was the lone remaining name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list. It was claimed Friday morning by a tropical storm far in the Atlantic.With the names exhausted, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed just off the coast of Portugal. And then, Beta, a much closer threat to southeast Texas, formed after that.The only other time storms reverted to the Greek alphabet was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.