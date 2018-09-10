ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 6 PM Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Tim Heller has your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sunday's heavy downpours have done a good job of saturating our ground with moisture. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says with more thunderstorms expected this week, street flooding is becoming more likely.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston County until 6 PM Tuesday.

Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 50% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf later this week. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week. Hurricane Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend. Finally, Hurricane Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Live interactive storm tracker
Roads and businesses affected as heavy rains pour down
More Weather
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Former HISD teacher charged with indecency with a child
Houston tennis icon defends Serena Williams after US Open
'Wizards of Waverly Place' star arrested with gun at airport
Show More
Case against cop who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
Woman slammed to ground by robber in front of popular bakery
3-year-old gets Whataburger themed birthday bash
Houston officer accused of DWI with teen daughter in vehicle
Shootings claims at CE King schools are false, authorities say
More News