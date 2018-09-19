The tropics have quieted down compared to this time last week, but we've still got some heavy tropical downpours in the forecast this weekend.A large area of tropical moisture over the eastern Pacific will cross Mexico and reach Houston Friday. Then the remnant moisture of what was once Hurricane Isaac reaches us by Saturday.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says while tropical development is not expected, the moisture is moving toward Texas and will bring us a chance of more scattered downpours this weekend.There are a couple regions in the central Atlantic that have slight chances of development over the next 5 days, but neither is expected to threaten land for now.