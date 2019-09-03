Weather

Tropical moisture from the Gulf could bring us a few coastal showers today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Fernand will move into Mexico later this week. It'll bring us just enough of a moisture bump today for a 20 percent chance of a shower. The best chance of rain will be in our coastal cities. Even if you are one of the fortunate few who get rain, temperatures will still climb into the upper 90s.

After that moisture departs Wednesday, get ready for a record-setting triple-digit heat wave as a ridge centers itself over us. On Friday, we should witness the fall of a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a high of 103.

There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after next weekend as Gulf moisture returns with a chance for cooling afternoon downpours.

SEE MORE: High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

