Tropical Moisture brings scattered rain Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tropical disturbance moving southwest through the Gulf of Mexico will send some moisture our way Sunday and Monday. This will bring up the chance for some soaking showers and storms. This disturbance has only has a slight chance of development and is expected to move southwest towards Mexico but we will keep a close eye on it.We could see a few isolated storms near the coast Sunday morning but rain should really pop up in the afternoon hours. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, but if you see rain, you could get a quick cooldown.Rain chances will decrease slightly Tuesday and Wednesday as we find ourselves between these two tropical weather systems. The tropical depression near Florida intensified into a tropical storm Saturday. At this time, it looks like Sally will move northwest towards the central Gulf Coast. The latest NHC track has Sally intensifying into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere between eastern Louisiana and coastal Alabama.Rain chances increase at the end of the week as a trough swings through Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.