Tropical low in Gulf could bring a few showers Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tropical low developing in the Gulf will move into Mexico later this week, but it brings us just enough of a moisture bump Tuesday for a 20% chance of a shower. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the best chance for rain will be southwest of Houston toward Matagorda Bay. Even if you are one of the fortunate few that gets rain, temps will still climb into the upper 90s.After that moisture departs Wednesday, get ready for a record-setting triple-digit heat wave. On Friday, we should witness the fall of a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a high of 103.There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after next weekend as Gulf moisture returns with a chance for cooling afternoon downpours.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.